Budget goes up for Jubilee rapid transit station
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 11:47AM CST
The city is set to pay more for the Jubilee rapid transit station.
Following a dispute with Gem Equities who built the station, a city report says a budget increase of $1.3 million is required.
The report says the city agreed to pay 43 per cent of construction costs with no cap. It says Gem presented a final price tag of $8.8 million well above the original $3.9 million estimate.
The matter went to an arbitrator that settled on $5.9 million in eligible costs.
Councillors on the infrastructure committee will vote on the cost overrun next week.