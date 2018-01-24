The city is set to pay more for the Jubilee rapid transit station.

Following a dispute with Gem Equities who built the station, a city report says a budget increase of $1.3 million is required.

The report says the city agreed to pay 43 per cent of construction costs with no cap. It says Gem presented a final price tag of $8.8 million well above the original $3.9 million estimate.

The matter went to an arbitrator that settled on $5.9 million in eligible costs.

Councillors on the infrastructure committee will vote on the cost overrun next week.