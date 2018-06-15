Shelmerdine Garden Centre grows two acres of plants and flowers under cover, but with that amount of flowers, it spells some trouble as it means more food for potential bugs to feast on.

"Pests are definitely one of the biggest challenges that we face," said Chad Labbe, Co-Owner, Shelmerdine Garden Centre.

In the past, Shelmerdine's controlled them with pesticides, but Poonam Singh from Assiniboine Community College approached Shelmerdine to conduct some research.

This year, they're aiming at using a new tactic to battle their problems.

"We are using good bugs against bad bugs," said Singh.

Specifically, the plan is use wasps, but not the kind that sting people. The wasps in the Shelmerdine Greenhouse are tiny, just one-third of the size of a mosquito.

The wasps target pests like aphids.

"The female of that wasp, she goes and lays her eggs inside the body of the live aphid," said Singh.

That is fatal for the aphid, but it doesn't kill them instantly.

So when populations of the bad bugs get too high, they send in a predatory wasp that is about twice the size of a mosquito.

"If we've got trouble, we need something to knock down very quickly, then you use a predatory wasp," said Chad Labbe.

Labbe said they've used up to 75 per cent less chemical pesticides this year.

Something customers like Al Bailie appreciate.

"I'm all for that," said Bailie. "We don't get our yard sprayed anymore. When the dandelions get bad I just go and pull them out."

Chad Labbe said they had to learn to occasionally tolerate more bad bugs than when they were using chemical controls.

"You have to have something there for the good bugs to feed on."

Still, the plants and flowers are thriving and he feels he's doing his part for the environment.