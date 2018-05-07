Builders behind a townhouse project say delays at City Hall caused them to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in impact fees.

Architect Evan Hanson says building permits for the Waverley Pointe housing development were submitted April 28, 2017 for 17 buildings.

The fees were supposed to be waived if building permits were in place before May 1, 2017, and construction started before Jan. 1, 2018.

But Hanson says the city delayed the permit approval process waiting on a name change for the street where the project is located.

He says because of that, construction only began on four townhouses prior to the Jan. 1 deadline.

Hanson appealed to the city's property and development committee arguing the impact charges should be waived for the remaining 13, because of the delay.

The committee turned down the appeal. Planning officials say during the permit process a number of significant deficiencies with the plans had to be addressed which took time.

Property and Development Chair Jon Orlikow says during the six-month process there was nothing stopping the builder from being shovel ready sooner.

Coun. Janice Lukes was at the hearing supporting the appeal. Lukes says she's advising the builder to take the matter to court.