'Building for the future': New eye clinics expand service at Misericordia eye centre
Manitoba health officials are celebrating a new chapter for eye care in our province, as two new eye clinics opened at the Misericordia Hospital's Eye Care Centre of Excellence Friday.
The two clinics offer very specialized eye care services and are expected to process more than 7,000 eye appointments every year. The clinics expand both the centre's treatment options for children, as well as for those with neurological vision issues.
"These are very specialized physicians, we're very honored to have them joining us here now," said John Van der Zweep, head of ophthalmology at the centre. "With neuro-ophthalmology, our neurologist has trained in a full fellowship in neurology and then taken special training into disorders of the brain or the visual system.”
"With the pediatric ophthalmologist, again, they're already specialized ophthalmologists, who have done extra training to deal specifically with the issues of children," added Van der Zweep.
Van der Zweep says having all these specialists under one roof will be a boon for patients.
"When you have satellite clinics that are far apart, that don't have the hub, you lose that ability to have the patient have all of their care taken in one visit," he said. "But also to from an educational standpoint, the fact that we can have our training physicians present and have all of the sub-specialists present is a wealth of knowledge for us. So we're also building for the future with this clinic and training of future physicians."
Both clinics are already up and running and accepting appointments from patients across Manitoba. Van der Zweep says the centre also services people in northwestern Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Nunavut.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Shadows of children': For the youngest hostages, life moves forward in whispers
After seven weeks held hostage in the tunnels of Gaza, they are finally free to laugh and chat and play. But some of the children who have come back from captivity are still reluctant to raise their voices above a whisper.
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
Thousands of revelers descend on NYC for annual Santa-themed bar crawl SantaCon
Here come Santa Clauses. Again. Throngs of people dressed as jolly Old St. Nick descended on New York City for the annual SantaCon charity pub crawl on Saturday.
Extremely rare white alligator is born at a Florida reptile park
An extremely rare white leucistic alligator has been born at a Florida reptile park. The 19.2-inch (49 cm) female slithered out of its shell and into the history books as one of a few known leucistic alligators, Gatorland Orlando said Thursday.
Minnesota grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said. The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.
A Soviet-era statue of a Red Army commander taken down in Kyiv
City workers in Kyiv on Saturday dismantled an equestrian statue of a Red Army commander, the latest Soviet monument to be removed in the Ukrainian capital since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Protests at UN climate talks, from ceasefire calls to detainees, see 'shocking level of censorship'
Activists designated Saturday a day of protest at the COP28 summit in Dubai. But the rules of the game in the tightly controlled United Arab Emirates meant sharp restrictions on what demonstrators could say, where they could walk and what their signs could portray.
Bill 15: Quebec health reform passes after gov't invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Regina
-
Two people dead following house fire in Regina
Two people have died following a house fire in Regina.
-
5 heated highlights from Saskatchewan's fall legislative sesson
Sparring over ideological differences is a key fixture of any parliamentary democracy. However, some moments in the fall session seemed especially tense in Saskatchewan’s legislative chambers.
-
Esterhazy community pulls together from preschool cyber attack
Esterhazy’s Growing Tree Preschool recently fell victim to a cyber scam resulting in approximately $20,000 being stolen from the not-for-profit’s financial accounts.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon youth use lived experience to help design new group home
A young woman has used her lived experience to help design Saskatoon’s second mental health group home.
-
Saskatoon projects $13M in surpluses, could the money go to taxpayers?
After lengthy budget talks last week, where city councillors spent nearly 30 hours searching for savings, there's a new twist.
-
5 heated highlights from Saskatchewan's fall legislative sesson
Sparring over ideological differences is a key fixture of any parliamentary democracy. However, some moments in the fall session seemed especially tense in Saskatchewan’s legislative chambers.
Northern Ontario
-
Tougher rules likely means fewer international students will come North
The federal government announced this week that international students who apply for a study permit will need to show they have more than $20,000 to cover their tuition and living expenses.
-
Marathon Conservative carbon tax filibuster ends after nearly 30 consecutive hours of House votes
The Conservative-prompted filibuster in the House of Commons ended Friday night, after MPs spent nearly 30 hours voting non-stop on the government's spending plans.
-
Timmins lawyer being investigated for misconduct
An assistant Crown attorney in Timmins is facing a Law Society Tribunal related to allegations of misconduct.
Edmonton
-
Bouchard's three-point performance keeps Oilers streaking with 4-3 victory over Wild
Evan Bouchard has been red hot from the blue line for the Edmonton Oilers of late.
-
Parks Canada accepts recommendations from review into out-of-control fire in Banff
An independent review into a prescribed fire that led to evacuations in a popular tourist town in Banff National Park has made a series of recommendations to try to prevent it from happening again.
-
Alberta finance minister says he has not 'flip-flopped' on proposed pension change
Finance Minister Nate Horner — after promising any stand-alone Alberta pension plan would not follow the contentious Quebec model, then saying it might, then saying it won't — told reporters Friday that possibility is back on the table.
Toronto
-
Police identify second suspect in robbery, stabbing of off-duty cop at Best Buy in Toronto
Police identified another suspect and released new images in connection with a theft and stabbing at a Best Buy in Toronto on Wednesday that injured an off-duty officer in Toronto.
-
Here's what Ontario experts say you need to know about the cost of the holidays
There is some optimism in the tea leaves this holiday season even as high prices and interest rates pinch the pockets of Ontarians – that’s the message from industry experts.
-
Brampton youth arrested in mall assault investigation
Peel police have made an arrest in connection with an ongoing investigation into an assault at a mall in Brampton.
Calgary
-
Broken watermain in south Calgary floods basement of home under renovation
Firefighters dealt with a watermain break in southwest Calgary Friday night.
-
'Brother, can you spare a dime?': Calgary transit fares to rise Jan. 1
Catching a ride on the CTrain will cost a bit more in 2024.
-
Hitmen fall behind early in Prince Albert as they drop opener of Saskatchewan weekend trip
The Calgary Hitmen fell behind early Friday night in Prince Alberta, and could never quite catch up, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Raiders.
Montreal
-
Bill 15: Quebec health reform passes after gov't invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
-
West Island naturopath fined $120,000 for recidivist 'illegal' practice
A Pointe-Claire naturopath has been ordered by the courts to pay $125,000 in fines for the illegal practice of medicine and for leading people to believe that he was authorized to perform acts reserved for members of the Quebec College of Physicians.
-
Tuition fees: Quebec's English-language universities submit new proposal
Quebec's English-language universities have made what they call an 'improved' proposal to the Legault government regarding tuition fee increases for new international students and students from other Canadian provinces.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigate 'major disturbance' in Arnprior that injured 2, led to 3 arrests
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they're only calling a "major disturbance" in the Arnprior area.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa in November
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa surpassed $2,100 a month in November, as the average price of an apartment hit the highest levels of 2023.
-
Man facing impaired driving charge after hitting ditch on Hwy. 417
A driver is facing a 90-day licence suspension after crashing into a ditch off the Queensway.
Atlantic
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in P.E.I.
The Queens District RCMP has arrested a 20-year-old man after a fatal collision in P.E.I. left three people dead and three others seriously injured.
-
Community groups step in to help Halifax's homeless population
A community takeover of two major tent encampments in the Halifax region sheds light on the gravity of the homeless crisis, but also exposes a contrast between the swift community mobilization and the government's sluggish response.
-
Maritimes to see heavy rain and strong winds Monday
A strengthening low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S., across northern New Brunswick, and over the Gaspe Peninsula of Quebec on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Multiple shots reportedly fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
-
Truck hits LRT train in Waterloo
A truck hit an ION train on Saturday morning, shutting down a Waterloo street.
-
Two youths charged after Cambridge robbery
Two male youths are charged with an armed robbery in Cambridge.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
RCMP seeking to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton case, prompting concerns from advocates
The B.C. RCMP is seeking to return or dispose of thousands of pieces of evidence seized during the investigation into serial killer Robert Pickton, prompting concerns from advocates for missing and murdered women.
-
85-year-old man assaulted over parking at Penticton Walmart, RCMP say
Mounties in Penticton are asking the public for help identifying a man in a Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt who they say assaulted an 85-year-old over parking in the city this week.
Vancouver Island
-
How a volunteer search group brought closure to the family of missing woman Melissa McDevitt
It's a story of perseverance and dedication: A small group of volunteers who formed an unbreakable bond, spending countless hours away from their own loved ones to bring closure to the family of Melissa McDevitt, a family thousands of kilometres away in another country.
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
Environment Canada warns of snow, high winds on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island could see up to 10 centimetres of snow at high elevations Saturday morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.