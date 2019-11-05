WINNIPEG -- Students at R.B. Russell Vocational High School have created a metal teepee and turtle to help them learn about Indigenous culture.

Macdonald Youth Services commissioned the school’s welding program to build two pieces of art that represent Indigenous issues.

Welding instructor Mike Johnston said the project was a great way to teach about Indigenous culture. It was the students who decided what icons they would build.

The teepee is constructed with several symbols to represent Indigenous culture, including bears, turtles and eagles.

The turtle represents the turtle teachings and is the symbol for truth in truth and reconciliation.

Johnston says the whole class was involved in the design of the project. The fabrication was done by two grade 12 girls that intend to pursue next steps in their welding careers next year at Red River College.

Johnston estimates the project took 325 hours to complete.

The turtle will be showcased inside the lobby of Macdonald Youth Services and the teepee will sit outside its downtown office.

R.B. Russell’s welding program has a history of creating art in honour of Indigenous culture. In the past they’ve created a metal hanging red dress to represent Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and a metal rose in honour of homicide victim Tina Fontaine.