WINNIPEG -- The Western Retail Lumber Association (WLRA) is asking government for more support. The organization, which represents businesses such as hardware stores, manufacturers, suppliers and lumber yards says companies are still struggling due to staff layoffs, increased investment in sanitation and physical distancing practices, as well as reduced sales.

The association says current federal programs don’t support most of its members due to payrolls making them ineligible.

Liz Kovach is the president of WRLA. She says the pressures her members are currently facing will have a long-term impact.

“There’s many of them that if this continues on for too long, they’ll have to close their doors. They’re a lot of independent business owners. It’s mom and pop shops. It’s no different from the local coffee shop, “ said Kovach.

She said the owners of these businesses have invested their entire life’s work and that’s what’s on the line if businesses don’t survive.

The WLRA says if the rate for eligibility for wage subsidy isn’t lowered to include its members, there will likely be another wave of layoffs at month’s end. The building supply industry directly employs more than 262-thousand Canadians.