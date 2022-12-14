Building to be demolished following West End fire

A building is being demolished and roads are closed on Wednesday morning following a fire in Winnipeg’s West End.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire at a vacant mixed-use building in the 800 block of Wellington Avenue.

When crews got to the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the structure. Due to safety concerns, firefighters could not go inside the building, so they used an aerial ladder and hand-held hose lines to attack the fire from outside. The WFPS had the fire under control by just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews also worked to protect neighbouring homes, which were evacuated out of precaution. No one was physically hurt. The neighbouring homes sustained some water damage.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the building sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage. The building is a complete loss and is set to be demolished this morning due to the risk of a collapse.

While the demolition is taking place, crews will apply water to hot spots. Wellington Avenue between Arlington Street and Alverstone Street will remain closed until the demolition is finished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.