Building under construction on fire in Brandon

Emergency crews in Brandon are responding to a fire Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Brandon Police Service’s Twitter, the fire appears to be in a building that is under construction near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and E.Fotheringham Drive.

Pictures and video from the scene show a large cloud of smoke and flames coming from the building. Video from Emma Morgan of the video is embedded at the bottom of the article.

Multiple intersections in the area are blocked off to avoid congestion and allow crews to work. Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area.

