

CTV Winnipeg





A gas leak near Portage Avenue and Main Street has led to the evacuation of several buildings in the area.

Winnipeg Square, 360 Main Street and 220 Portage Avenue, as well as buildings on the west side of Fort Street between Graham and Portage Avenues, are being evacuated, according to tweets from Manitoba Hydro and the City of Winnipeg.

People and motorists are asked to avoid the area and are being told to expect delays. Manitoba Hydro said road closures could be possible.