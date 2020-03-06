WINNIPEG -- Bulk Barn is pausing its reusable container program due to concerns over COVID-19.

The program allows customers to bring in their own reusable containers, as opposed to what’s offered at the store in order to cut down on waste. In a statement, the company said the service already has “very high standards,” which include the need for people to properly clean the containers before they can use them in the stores.

“However, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 uncertainties, we have determined that it is appropriate at this point to be extra vigilant and to pause this program for the current time,” the statement said.

If someone brings a reusable container into a Bulk Barn, the store will still honour any promotions, but the containers can’t be used in the store.

Bulk Barn apologizes to its customers for any inconvenience this could cause.

“We will continue to be vigilant in our monitoring of events, with a focus on the health and well-being of our customers, associates, and employees,” the store said.