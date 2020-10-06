WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said a burned vehicle found in the city in August belongs to a missing man who was reported missing that month.

According to a release from RCMP on Tuesday, the vehicle was discovered in the 200 block of Queen Street on Aug. 10, and was later determined to belong to Bud Paul, a 56-year-old man reported missing to Winnipeg Police on Aug .7, 2020.

(Bud Paul. Source: Winnipeg Police)

In September, RCMP released images from a surveillance camera at a Manitoba Liquor Control Commission store in Neepawa, Man., on Aug. 1, showing Paul with two unknown people, along with his car.

RCMP said this was the last time Paul was seen, and at the time, believed Paul was driving with the two people to Dauphin, Man.

RCMP said the vehicle was left on Queen Street by a man and an unknown woman, who took a taxi after abandoning the vehicle. A photo of the woman was released by RCMP.

(Source: RCMP)

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman and the whereabouts of the vehicle between Aug. 1 and 10, is asked to call RCMP at 431-489-8551.