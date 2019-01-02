

CTV Winnipeg





An Air Canada flight bound for Winnipeg had to turn back to Toronto moments after taking off Wednesday from Pearson International Airport.

The flight returned to the Mississauga, Ont., airport less than 15 minutes after its 10:30 a.m. takeoff, after a burnt plastic smell was detected at the rear of the plane.

The plane landed safely with 124 passengers on board, who an Air Canada spokesperson said would board an alternate plane, taking off Wednesday afternoon.