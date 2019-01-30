Featured
Burst pipe forces Millennium Library to close
Millennium Library was forced to shut down Wednesday.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 6:18PM CST
The Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg was forced to close Wednesday afternoon for a burst water pipe.
The city said minor flooding occurred, and it’s being cleaned up.
The library is expected to reopen as normal Thursday.
