Burton Cummings says he may not be singing the national anthems at a Winnipeg Jets game this season as he had hoped after he was hurt in a car crash.

In a Facebook post, the former The Guess Who frontman writes that he was involved in the crash on Sunday in California after his car was hit by someone who ran a red light. Burton said his car was “totaled” and he suffered a concussion, cuts, serious bruising and leg and back pain.

He said that he will need time to heal and won’t be able to fly for a little while.

“Now, unless the jets continue on for a while, I might not be able to make it to Winnipeg to sing the anthems and cheer the Jets onward,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

“I've followed their rise to the semi finals with great joy and pride. This accident has come at an extremely bad time for me.”