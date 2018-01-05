

CTV Winnipeg





An early morning collision on Osborne Street between a Winnipeg transit bus and a vehicle sent a man to hospital.

Winnipeg police confirm the crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday. The driver of the car was sent to hospital in critical condition. The bus driver was also treated as a precaution.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the person isn't known yet.

Both directions of Osborne Street between Carlaw Avenue and Brandon Avenue were closed all morning.

Traffic was rerouted southbound at Confusion Corner and northbound at Jubilee Avenue.

Police reopened Osborne around 11: 30 a.m.