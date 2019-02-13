

CTV Winnipeg





The Prairie Rose School Division said its reviewing procedure after a chartered bus carrying 45 students was ticketed Monday.

“We had about 45 students travelling to or from a ski trip in Minnedosa,” said Superintendent Terry Osiowy in a phone call with CTV News.

He said the students are from St. Francis Xavier School and are all in grade five and six.

Sometimes a school will make the decision to charter buses instead of using school buses and the decision is up to the school, Osiowy said.

“I think it’s the number of students, for some of those trips, it could be pretty costly for the division or it could be staffing issues,” he said.

Osiowy said as a result of the incident, the division will be reviewing its transportation procedures.

“We always recommend schools use charter buses or school division buses,” he said. “My concern is when the school decides to go with a charter bus and they are trying to transport youth, we would expect the buses to follow the laws of the road,” he said.

Beaver Bus Lines, the company operating the charte bus, tells CTV News it learned about the ticket Wednesday.

Manager John Fehr said he just learned about the ticket and the company would be looking into it.

He said the driver is out on another trip Wednesday, and he would be speaking with him.

“We’re going to deal with it,” said Fehr.

He said the company would also look into whether there was something wrong with the speedometre.