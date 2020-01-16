WINNIPEG -- Members of Grade 9 basketball team from Sargent Park School were on a bus that crashed with another vehicle Thursday near Edmonton, Alta., said a statement from a spokesperson for the Winnipeg School Division.

None of the students from Sargent Park, nor their coaches or chaperones, were hurt.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene, the spokesperson said, and the bus was cleared to keep travelling by RCMP.

The basketball teams were headed to Edmonton for a tournament this weekend.

Parents and guardians of students are being notified by school administrators.