Bus crash on Main Street leaves pedestrian dead

    A bus crash on Winnipeg’s Main Street on Thursday has left one man dead.

    The crash, which involved a pedestrian and a transit bus, took place around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a man in his 60s was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

    Police investigated and determined the man was crossing the street into oncoming traffic when he was hit by a northbound bus.

    None of the passengers on the bus were physically injured. They were all relocated to another bus.

    The Traffic Division is investigating the crash, which is not considered criminal in nature.

