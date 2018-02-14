

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with the assault of a transit driver.

Police said it happened on Jan. 21, 2018, around 4:35 p.m.

The Winnipeg Transit bus was stopped at Portage Avenue and Fort Street when police said a man got on and told the driver he didn’t have bus fare. Police said shortly afterward, the driver was punched in the face and the suspect took off.

Police said the suspect looked to be about 20-years-old and released photos.

Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.