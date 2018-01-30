

CTV Winnipeg





Lord Selkirk School Division and Sunrise School Division said parents will need to arrange for their kids to have an alternate ride home on Tuesday.

The school division said buses are not running due to weather conditions.

LSSD said parents will receive an automated message advising them of the change.

“This afternoon, due to the extreme wind and visibility, no buses are running in Lord Selkirk School Division,” the message said. “If parents/guardians are making alternate arrangements with friends or relatives, please insure to inform the school administration directly. Schools will remain open until student transportation is arranged. thank you.”

A note from Sunrise School Division,

"Due to inclement weather Sunrise will be unable to run our afternoon school buses to take students home from school. Parents are requested to pick up students, if they are able, or activate their billet process. Please communicate with your school as soon as possible as to what arrangements you will be making for your child."