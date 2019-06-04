A local business owner is upset after finding a police officer conducting traffic enforcement in his parking lot.

"I went and spoke with the officer, and asked him what he was doing," said Nathan Zassman.

"And he said it's none of your business, or something like that."

Zassman owns Aviva Natural Health Solutions on St. James Street. He said an unmarked police vehicle parked on his parking lot on Sunday, and is worried the presence of the vehicle might deter business. "

I asked if he could move his car," said Zassman. "And he said no."

The Winnipeg Police Service said the officer was doing traffic enforcement in the area.

"When people are coming out of the Costco to go northbound, that's a breach of the Highway Traffic Act because there's a right turn only sign there," said Insp. Gord Spado from the Winnipeg Police Service’s traffic division.

Still, seeing the officer was a surprise for Zassman, who had previously asked police not to use his lot for this very purpose.

In November 2017, a police officer was using the lot for traffic enforcement and Zassman said he complained then.

"Maybe it doesn't bother everyone who drives in," he said.

"But some people might think there's something going on here. And I just don't think it's a good look."

Spado said if business owners are concerned police are interfering with their business operations, police will respect that.

"I think I've identified who the officer is in this case, and I'll be having a conversation with them," said Spado.

"Maybe change the way we do business around there."

Zassman said that sounds fair to him.