Winnipeg Police Service had a busy start to the long weekend making one arrest Thursday and two Friday night.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday officers were called to a building in the 500 block of Furby Street to handle a man wielding a knife.

Police said a man ran and officers eventually caught up and captured him.

He attempted to resist arrest as he was taken into custody, and was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police said as he was being treated he spat in an officer’s face.

18-year-old Trent James Clifford Fraser from Winnipeg is charged with possession of two weapons, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.

He has been detained to custody.

On Friday around 5 p.m. police were called to a building in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue for reports of a man setting fires and acting erratically.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself in a suite and attempted to escape through a window, but was captured by police officers.

A police investigation found that he had set multiple fires inside the building causing nearly $500 worth of damage.

Frederick Joseph Morrissett, 42, from Winnipeg has been charged with arson, mischief under $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

He was detained in custody.

A few hours later, police were called to Graham Avenue and Hargrave Street around 11 p.m. and arrested one man.

Police said officers arrived as two groups were on the verge of fighting and found one man was holding a crowbar and had what appeared to be a gun sticking out of his pants.

He was arrested and found to have a small crowbar, a black plastic handgun and various stolen ID cards on him.

40-year-old John Abraham Choken of Winnipeg is facing multiple charges, including of possession of a forged document with intent, carrying an illegally concealed weapon, identity theft and seven counts of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said Choken was also processed for an outstanding warrant for being involved in an attempted stabbing in April 18, 2018 in the 200 block of Edmonton Street.

He has also been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

He was detained in custody.