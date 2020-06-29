WINNIPEG -- The province announced that a new interchange is being planned at the intersection of Provincial Trunk Highway 100 at St. Mary's Road.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler made the announcement Monday morning as part of the $500 million Manitoba Restart Program.

The project is designed to help improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection.

"Currently we are looking at removing all crossover medians on the Perimeter Highway," said Schuler at a news conference. "The next step will be all ride-ons will be removed, except for at signalized or intersections with a proper bridge."

Schuler said there are high levels of traffic congestion in the area during peak hours and several crashes happen at the intersection.

“The safety of the South Perimeter Highway has been a priority of our government, and these improvements will build on the measures we’ve taken over the past few years to create a safer and more efficient roadway for the approximately 30,000 vehicles that use it daily,” said Schuler in a news release.

Schuler said construction on this project is expected to start by 2021. He added the hope is the project will be completed by 2023.

The province said $65 million is included for major highway projects, which includes this interchange.