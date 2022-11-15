Byelection for vacant ward to take place Dec. 13
The Manitoba government has announced the date for a byelection in the Kirkfield Park ward.
Voters in the riding will head to the polls on Dec. 13 to elect a new MLA for the constituency, a seat that has been vacant since June.
The ward was previously held by former cabinet minister Scott Fielding, who retired from politics in June.
Byelections must be held within six months of a vacancy unless a general election takes place first.
As of Tuesday, four candidates are on the ballot.
Kevin Klein, the former councillor for the ward of Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood, was nominated as the candidate by the Progressive Conservatives.
The Manitoba NDP have nominated Logan Oxenham, a juvenile correctional officer and counsellor, as their candidate for the election.
Rhonda Nichol, a long-time nurse, will represent the Manitoba Liberals.
The Green Party of Manitoba has nominated Dennis Bayomi, a semi-retired IT Professional, as its candidate.
