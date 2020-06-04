WINNIPEG -- A bystander at Delta Beach helped rescue teenage girls who were swept away from the shore on an inflatable raft.

On Wednesday, at around 5:10 p.m., RCMP received a call from an 18-year-old girl who was on the raft that was swept away.

She said the other two girls, aged 17 and 18, who had been on the raft with her, jumped off and were trying to swim to shore.

Once on scene, police were told that a 52-year-old woman had swam out to the 18-year-old in the water and brought her back to shore. The woman then swam back out for the 17-year-old and stayed with her in the water until a police boat arrived.

The police boat then picked them up and rescued the girl who had stayed on the raft.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said in a news release they want to recognize the “incredible efforts of the bystander who assisted in the rescue of the 17 and 18-year-old females.”

Police continue to investigate.

Delta Beach is on the southern shore of Lake Manitoba, approximately 25 kilometres north of Portage la Prairie, Man.