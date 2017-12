CTV Winnipeg





With the cold weather across the province, CAA Manitoba has been busy responding to calls as we head into Christmas.

Liz Kulyk, a spokesperson for CAA, said they responded to just over 200 calls on Saturday, many of which were from people doing some last minute shopping. Christmas Eve was busier, with about 260 calls as of late Sunday afternoon. Kulyk said that number could rise into the evening.

“We'll likely serve close up to 200 more members today than yesterday,” she said in an email. “For tomorrow, there will likely be many people not driving at all, so Boxing Day will be the real test of how many people will have car trouble—after their cars have sat in -30 for two days possibly not being driven.”

She said many of the problems came from people forgetting to plug in, or their batteries were too old to hold a good charge in the cold weather.

She said CAA recommends plugging in for at least three hours before driving in cold weather.