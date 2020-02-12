WINNIPEG -- As the temperatures drop, many head indoors to wait out the cold, but for Manitoba CAA a cold snap means things are about to get busy.

As of Tuesday afternoon, CAA Manitoba said it had already completed 306 rescues. A spokesperson for the roadside assistance company said the calls have been mostly for tows and battery charges.

"We are working hard to get to people as quickly and safely as possible," the spokesperson said. "(We) are prioritizing calls from people who are stranded out on the roadside in the elements."

The spokesperson said it is averaging more than 60 calls per hour, and on an average winter day, CAA Manitoba receives between 300 and 400 calls.