CAA seeing increase in calls amid Manitoba storm

CAA Manitoba was kept busy on Thursday amid the first major storm of the season.

On Thursday, the organization serviced just under 500 members, which is up from an average winter day of about 350 people.

CAA noted that on Friday morning about 55 per cent of service requests were battery related; however, it is beginning to see an increase in tow requests.

These numbers come after heavy snow touched down in many Manitoba communities.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Winnipeg got between 10 to 20 centimetres (cm) of snow, the Matlock area got 15 to 20 cm, Portage la Prairie was hit with between seven and 16 cm, while Steinbach received 10 to 12 cm.

- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks.