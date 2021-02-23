WINNIPEG -- Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be heading into a Manitoba First Nation community dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Cross Lake First Nation confirmed on Monday the CAF will be sending soldiers into the community on Tuesday for 14 days.

The community has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in February, reporting 258 total positive cases as of Sunday, Feb. 21. There have been 82 people that have recovered, while 176 cases remain active. Of the active cases, 87 were in children.

Cross Lake said members of the armed forces will integrate with the community’s emergency operations centre to coordinate activities, conduct wellness checks in the community, and transport individuals to alternative isolation sites, among other duties.

The deployment will be assessed on days seven and 12, the community said.

Cross Lake has also asked the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to deploy a team of 30 people for up to 21 days to provide additional support, and is asking for the crisis team from the MKO to help deal with mental health concerns in the community.