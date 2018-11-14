Industry insiders say the cannabis product shortages that have plagued many provinces will likely persist for years.

Here are a few numbers on how Canadian recreational cannabis sales have unfolded during their first legal month:

  • 132: The number of companies licensed to produce cannabis in Canada, according to Health Canada.
  • 78: The number of companies with a licence for sales.
  • 191: The number of expansion amendments that Health Canada has issued, allowing licence holders to expand production capacity.
  • 14,500 kilograms: The amount of dried cannabis licensed producers reported shipping to provincial and territorial retailers at the end of September, along with 370 litres of cannabis oil.
  • 40 per cent: The portion of its initial product order the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation received leading up to legalization day on Oct. 17.
  • 20-30 per cent: The portion of its initial product order Cannabis NB received leading up to legalization.
  • 340 kilograms: The amount of cannabis Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries shipped to retailers in October.
  • 51,277: The combined number of transactions made at the B.C. Cannabis Store in Kamloops and the online store between Oct. 17 and Nov. 13.
  • More than 200,000: The number of orders the Ontario Cannabis Store has received since legalization day.