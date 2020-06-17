WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said a Calgary man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Headingley ended with officers seizing drugs and more than $10,000 in cash.

On June 9, at 1:35 pm, RCMP pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop on Highway 1 in the RM of Headingley.

RCMP said the investigation led officers to search the vehicle, which is when they found the following:

1537 tablets hydromorphone;

246 tablets oxycodone;

2487 tablets morphine;

114 tablets methylphenidate;

36 tablets of codeine;

12 g of cocaine;

60 g of cannabis;

More than $10,000 in Canadian cash;

And a variety of other prescription and non-prescription pills.

A 44-year-old man from Calgary, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and will be facing charges including six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.