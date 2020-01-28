WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said they were involved in a five-hour standoff on Monday after they were called to an apartment building for a man with a gun.

Officers went to the apartment in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue around 3:35 p.m., but the suspect wouldn’t leave the suite, despite demands from the cops. This resulted in a five-hour standoff, with the suspect surrendering at 9 p.m. and taken into custody.

Police searched the suspect’s suite and seized two .177 calibre BB pistols.

No one was hurt.

Scott Jason John Gibbs, 29, has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon and six counts of possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He’s in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.