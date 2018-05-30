As construction season continues in Winnipeg, some are calling for compensation for businesses affected by roadwork.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) recently released a report challenging municipalities in Canada to compensate small and medium-sized businesses “bearing the brunt” of roadwork.

CFIB Manitoba’s director of provincial affairs Jonathan Alward told CTV News that roadwork could have unintended consequences for small businesses.

“Compensating businesses for a lot of those lost revenues in the worst scenarios will actually go a long way to encourage the city to do a better job of getting these projects in quickly, done on budget, done on time,” said Alward.

The survey saw a response from 5,573 CFIB members across Canada, of which 41 per cent reported having been disrupted local construction projects over the last five years.

Of those businesses, 64 per cent reported a disruption by traffic, dust, debris or noise level, and 63 per cent also reported that customers had trouble parking of accessing their business.

The Winnipeg results were similar: 63 per cent of affected businesses reported disruptions by traffic, dust, debris or noise level, while 67 per cent reported that customers had trouble parking or accessing their business.

Both are concerns for Fleet Galleries president Jeff Gasenzer, currently contending with a full road closure due to water main work on Albert Street where his business is located.

The Winnipegger has operated the gallery in the Exchange District since 1983 and said he’s built up a solid clientele along the way.

Still, Gasenzer said regular customers are presented with obstacles in getting to his shop, as well as a long way to walk, frequently while carrying heavy pieces of art.

“I have to direct them on certain ways of how to park, how to get here,” said Gasenzer.

Hoping the roadwork will end in a timely fashion, Gasenzer said he’s made a habit of checking in with the crews.

“Every night before I leave I go and talk to them and see how things are going, how they’re progressing,” said Gasenzer.

Gasenzer also stressed that walk-in traffic has been impacted by the closure, a sentiment echoed by Cody Tronrud, who works as a barber at Saint on Albert Street.

“People walk by all the time, see us cutting hair out the window and walk in for a haircut,” said Tronrud.

“And now they can’t do that.”

The project on Albert Street began on May 18, and the city anticipates it will be complete by the end of June.

In an email to CTV News, the city wrote:

“The closure of Albert Street is needed to facilitate the replacement of water main originally installed in the early 1900s and to improve fire protection in the area.

Traffic control measures on Albert Street were put in place to ensure public safety and to assist the contractor in achieving fastest possible completion of the project. The temporary full roadway closure has provided the contractor with continual access to the construction site and as a result - the project has been able to progress much faster than if the roadway had been partially closed.”

The city also said it does not offer compensation to businesses for roadway or lane closures.