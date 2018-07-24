Bear aware in Whiteshell Provincial Park -- that’s what Gord and Pat Farley are whenever they venture into the woods in Manitoba to go camping.

“Well we heard there was a mother with two cubs and to be careful,” Pat said.

The couple tries to avoid bears, especially because they worry about how their dog Molly would fare in an encounter.

“Not in her favour. Definitely not. She would not survive.”

After 19 years at her trailer in Pinawa, Shawna Peterson had a wake up call this past Saturday.

She says a bear broke in, devouring baked goods on top of the fridge and making a mess before returning for more.

“There’s the bear, up on its hide legs, tearing through our screen room because he could get through the window,” she said.

Her husband scared the bear off and they have since installed a ramp with nails to deter it from returning.

The Farleys said they always take precautions, especially when it comes to putting away food, and removing garbage and recycling.

“Don’t leave any garbage outside, any food residue, we have the enclosure here and we don’t leave any food in the enclosure.

Manitoba Sustainable Development estimates there are up to 35-thousand black bears in Manitoba. On average there is less than one report a year of a person coming into physical contact with a bear.

Two bear attacks in July

3 weeks ago a bear bit a Winnipeg man hiking the Mantario trail

This past weekend an 8-year-old girl went to hospital for cuts on her face after a bear attacked her in her tent, at a back country campsite at South Cross Lake.

The province does not believe the same bear is responsible for the two attacks in the Whiteshell.

Human wildlife conflict biologist Janine Stewart said the campsite where the attack happened has been closed, signs have been posted and conversation officers are trying to trap the bear.

The province believes the bear is dangerous and is still trying to figure out exactly what occurred.

She said there two main motivators behind bear attacks: either for defence or for predatory reasons, like searching for food.

Bear safety and camping

Manitoba Sustainable Development is reminding campers to never approach a bear, keep dogs on a leash, feed pets indoors, store foods in a secure building or bear resistant containers, clean up thoroughly after eating, not to allow food odors to linger, and never leave food dishes outdoors.