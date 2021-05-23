ABERDEEN, UNITED KINGDOM -- Canada's Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue settled for a fourth-place finish at the world mixed doubles curling championship after a 7-4 loss to Sweden in the bronze-medal game today.

Sweden's Almida De Val and Oscar Eriksson scored four in the first end and never relinquished the lead.

Canada was eliminated from gold-medal contention with a 7-4 loss to Scotland yesterday.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., and Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., finished round-robin play at 7-2. They were trying to become the first Canadian team to win gold in the event's 13-year history.

Canada reached the podium (two silver, one bronze) at the last three editions of the competition.