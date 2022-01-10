Canada Post experiencing delays due to staffing issues

Customers of Canada Post may experience delays over the next few weeks as the Crown corporation deals with staffing issues.

On Friday, Canada Post released a statement saying staffing is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant.

It said it has implemented contingency plans where necessary and is adjusting its operations.

Canada Post said the “situation is fluid,” noting that it may have to take temporary measures such as reduced hours or short-term closures at some post offices.

“While we respond to this current situation, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our people and the communities we serve,” it said.

“In addition to our Mandatory Vaccination Practice, we’re continuing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols in the workplace.”