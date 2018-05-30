Canada Post won’t be able to get evidence seized by the RCMP, in relation to its $100 million dollar mail processing plant near Winnipeg’s airport.

The mail giant wanted the documents to assist with a possible lawsuit against Caspian Construction and see if it’s owed money. The project, built by Caspian, is the subject of an investigation by the RCMP commercial crimes unit.

But a judge has denied the application, ruling Canada Post does not have a legal right to the documents.

“Canada Post has not commenced any legal action in relation to what it claims is a plain and obvious fraud. It’s interests in the documents remains contingent,” wrote Justice Sadie Bond.

Bond also wrote the privacy interests of Caspian and the interests of the ongoing RCMP probe must be considered.

“Here, I find that the balancing of interests does not favour Canada Post,” wrote Justice Bond

RCMP, prosecutors and Caspian opposed the release of the material.

While investigating the Caspian-built police headquarters project Downtown, Mounties allege they found two sets of invoices for the mail plant titled “actual” and “inflated.”

None of the allegations have been tested in court and no charges have been filed.