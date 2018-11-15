

CTV Winnipeg





The rotating Canada Post strike hits Winnipeg once again Thursday, just one day after the company put a deal on the table.

On Wednesday afternoon Canada Post issued a new contract offer in hopes to putting an end to the strike. The offer comes after E-Bay intervened saying there is warning of huge losses on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The new offer includes a 2 per cent wage hike and some job security provisions. However, the CUPW said that this is not enough.

“Several important issues have not been addressed. There has been some movement on a few issues but we have a long way to go. Obviously this does not constitute a basis for settlement,” states the CUPW Wednesday afternoon.

The CUPW has been on strike for just over three weeks creating an historic backlog of undelivered parcels.

According to Canada Post Spokesman Jon Hamilton there are now more than 260 trailers of parcels and packets waiting to be unloaded the Gateway parcel processing plant in Toronto.

The postal operator said the offer will expire Saturday, Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m.

- With files from Canadian Press