Canada's Aaron Cockerill's steady improvement takes him to DP World Tour playoffs
Aaron Cockerill has been carefully working away at his golf game like a master craftsman, just chipping away with a hammer and chisel.
The result is that he's in the midst of his best-ever season as a professional golfer and will play in the European-based DP World Tour's playoffs for the first time ever when the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tees off on Thursday.
Reaching that elite tournament has been the product of incremental improvement year-over-year.
"My whole career has been like that, I've slowly improved," said Cockerill in a phone interview from his home in Dubai. "Whether it was an OK year on the Canadian Tour to a better year on the Canadian Tour, to moving over to the Challenge Tour, to getting on to the DP World Tour, and since then every year, I've gotten just steadily better.
"Nothing is really too drastically different, just slowly been chipping away."
Cockerill, from Stony Mountain, Man., played his first three DP World Tour events in 2019, finishing the year 261st in the Race to Dubai standings. He moved up to 118th in 2020, stepped back to 152nd in 2021, then rose to 107th in 2022, 76th in 2023 and now sits 47th in the rankings.
The top 50 golfers after the HSBC Championship will move on to next week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
"I have basically two goals every year, and it's to win and to make the DP World Tour Championship, so I'm very close," said Cockerill, who recently moved his family to Dubai full time and is just a 55-minute drive from Yas Links where this week's event will be held. "I'm just looking to have a steady week, play well, and play my way into that one and just see what happens.
"I'm pretty familiar with the area in the courses, so I feel like I'm I get a little bit of an advantage there, but no expectations. Just try and have some fun and play aggressively and see what happens."
It will be a tough field at the Abu Dhabi Championship, with some of the PGA Tour's best players also competing in the DP World Tour event.
Australia's Min Woo Lee, Ireland's Shane Lowry, England's Tommy Fleetwood, and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who won this year's RBC Canadian Open, will all tee it up.
Most notably, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, ranked No. 3 on the official world golf rankings and tied for ninth with Lowry on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings, will play.
McIlroy's the top player on the DP World Tour's rankings, despite spending most of the year on the PGA Tour. He can finish a season as the European tour’s top player for the sixth time with a win this week.
He’ll attempt to do so with a new swing after being hunkered down in a studio — first in Florida, then in New York — for three weeks, just hitting balls at a screen with a modified swing.
McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday that he hasn’t liked the shape of his swing for a while, and wanted a more robust one that could hold up in the most pressure-filled moments following a number of missed chances this season.
“The only way I was going to make a change, or at least move in the right direction, with my swing was to lock myself in a studio and not see the ball flight for a bit and just focus entirely on the movement,” McIlroy told reporters Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.
“It’s something," he added, "just to make my golf swing more efficient, and then if it is more efficient, then it means it’s not going to break down as much under pressure."
McIlroy has won twice this year — at the Dubai Desert Classic and the Wells Fargo Championship — and has had four second-place finishes, including recently at the Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour.
That has left McIlroy frustrated but well clear in the Race to Dubai rankings that determine the year's best player on the European tour. A win in Abu Dhabi can seal the title and remove some suspense — at least for McIlroy — from Dubai next week.
“If I go out and win this week, obviously you know, it makes it a bit boring next week,” the four-time major champion said. “But I won’t find it boring. It will be lovely.”
For his part, Cockerill welcomes the challenge of having McIlroy and his PGA Tour peers at the DP World Tour's playoffs.
"Those guys have supported the tour a lot throughout their careers, especially all the U.K. guys, guys originally from Europe, because that's where they got their start," said Cockerill, who is 255th on the world rankings. "It's cool to have them back and it makes the events feel bigger.
"I think it's a great thing for our tour, absolutely."
With files from The Associated Press
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
What Donald Trump's election victory could mean for Canada
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
Kamala Harris concedes: Here's what she said in her speech
Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris conceded the U.S. election to Republican Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon, telling her supporters that her 'heart is full.'
Canada orders wind up of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue
The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform, but stopped short of ordering people to stay off the app.
Newfoundland hockey player suspended, banned from local arena after off-ice fight with fan
A combination of a thrown stick and thrown punches have given a senior hockey player in Newfoundland a three-game suspension and an indefinite ban from one of his league's six arenas.
Controversial Australian Olympic breakdancer 'Raygun' retires from competition
Australian breaker Rachael Gunn has told a Sydney radio station that she plans to retire from competition just three months after her unconventional routine at the Paris Olympics led to her being ridiculed and spawned conspiracy theories about how she qualified for the Games.
Sleepy during the day? You may be at higher risk for a pre-dementia syndrome, study finds
If you find yourself sleepy during your daily activities in your older age, you may need to consider it more than an inconvenience — since the fatigue may indicate you’re at higher risk for developing a condition that can lead to dementia, a new study has found.
Kamala Harris made a historic dash for the White House. Here's why she fell short.
"Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win," U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday in her concession speech.
Who won the popular vote? U.S. election vote totals from the past 40 years
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday morning, was also ahead in the popular vote. Historically, though, the candidate with the most votes hasn’t always won the contest.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Man who robbed 5 Sask. Tim Hortons restaurants, 12 in Alberta, arrested
A 25-year-old man from Medicine Hat who robbed a dozen Tim Hortons locations in Alberta and five more in Saskatchewan has been arrested, according to RCMP.
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
'Out with the old and in with the new': YWCA Regina opens new facility
YWCA Regina has officially opened their new Kikaskihtanaw Centre for Women and Families.
Saskatoon
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate Gordon Wyant
After serving as a 14-year MLA and a 12-year cabinet minister, handling key portfolios like justice, education and serving as deputy premier, Wyant is back in Saskatoon running for mayor.
-
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
Edmonton
-
Warrants issued for 2 women in animal shelter theft as donations pour in
Warrants have been issued for two women in connection with a theft at a local animal shelter.
-
Alberta asks municipalities to name oil companies not paying taxes, reeve says no use
The Alberta government is asking rural municipalities to send letters naming oil and gas companies that aren't paying their property taxes, but one rural leader says there's no hope for enforcement.
-
'We're going to have to deal with it': Alberta politicians share congratulations, concerns after Trump win
Alberta politicians reacted to the decisive victory of former U.S. president Donald Trump, who was elected as the 47th president of the United States on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Accused serial rapist's trial delayed again frustrating his alleged victims
The trial of Richard Mantha, 60, who faces nearly two dozen charges of drugging and raping several women from Calgary's sex trade, has been delayed again.
-
Calgary senior charged with sexual assaults of Canadian immigrant
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
-
Trap set in Calgary's Fish Creek Park after black bear spotted nearby
A bear trap has been set up in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park after a black bear was spotted in the area.
Toronto
-
'I have never seen a danger like this': 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after pit collapses in North York
A worker has died, and two others are in the hospital with serious injuries after a pit collapsed on them in North York Wednesday afternoon.
-
6 hospitalized after fire at North York apartment building
Six people have been transported to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in North York.
-
Suspect wanted after same west Toronto address allegedly intentionally set on fire twice
Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for two recent arsons in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
'It will be interesting': Ottawans react to Trump's victory
As the dust settles following a tumultuous U.S. presidential election, people north of the border are trying to make sense of what a second term as president for Donald Trump means for Canada.
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor fighting OHIP clawback of $660K in pandemic vaccination payments
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
-
'To look at it, it's unbelievable': surveying damage after devastating Orleans house fire
One day after a devastating fire in Orléans that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged a third, friends and neighbours are rallying around those impacted by the massive blaze that spread quickly.
Montreal
-
'It ruined my life': Former Montreal nursing student seeks $600K in damages after sexual assault at college
A Montreal woman says her dream of becoming a nurse was destroyed after she was sexually assaulted by a former supervisor in his office at John Abbott College in 2021 when she was a student.
-
Quebec couple calls for stronger travel warning after violent attack in Panama
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
-
Legault warns of a possible influx of migrants following Trump's election
Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the prospect of a wave of migrants coming to the province following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
Atlantic
-
Two recent N.S. homicides linked by intimate partner violence
The recent deaths of two seniors in Cole Harbour, N.S., were confirmed to be the result of intimate partner violence, which came only weeks after another instance of intimate partner violence resulted in two deaths in Enfield.
-
Inquest into New Brunswick teen's death who died in school bus incident wraps up
An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl who died in 2022 following an incident involving a school bus wrapped up Wednesday with multiple recommendations from the jury.
-
Commercial fishers seek $10 million in damages against 'illegal' N.S. lobster buyers
A commercial lobster fishing group in Nova Scotia has gone to court seeking $10 million in damages against companies it alleges are buying illegally caught lobster.
Vancouver
-
What does a Trump presidency mean for Canada and B.C.?
Hours after Donald Trump's win, the impact his presidency will have in Canada was front and centre in Ottawa during Question Period, where Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Trudeau traded shots Wednesday.
-
VPD data sheds more light on hate crimes in Vancouver
Data released through a Freedom of Information request is providing greater insight into hate crimes in Vancouver.
-
Convicted fraudster banned from financial markets in B.C.
B.C.'s financial markets regulator has permanently banned a convicted fraudster from various investment activities.
Vancouver Island
-
What does a Trump presidency mean for Canada and B.C.?
Hours after Donald Trump's win, the impact his presidency will have in Canada was front and centre in Ottawa during Question Period, where Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Trudeau traded shots Wednesday.
-
B.C. man discovers 115 stuffed animals hidden behind wall, begins donating them to people around world
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
-
B.C. court allows police to apply to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton's farm
The B.C. Supreme Court says it has jurisdiction to order the disposal of thousands of pieces of evidence seized from Robert Pickton's pig farm decades ago, whether it was used in his murder trial or not.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Northern Ontario
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
-
One sent to hospital in two-vehicle crash on Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
Barrie
-
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
-
Human trafficking trial resumes with woman alleging abuse, exploitation
The trial for a Simcoe County couple accused of human trafficking resumed in a Bradford courtroom on Wednesday, with the complainant testifying the defendants left her physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted.
-
Mother of one planning a very merry Christmas after lottery win
A Kleinburg woman plans to make sure her family has a very merry Christmas after winning the lottery.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge council supports Ontario's Big City Mayors resolution addressing homelessness
A plea from Ontario Big City Mayors (OBCM) to the province to address homelessness now has the backing of most of Cambridge City Council.
-
Donald Trump wins U.S. presidential election, Harris concedes in speech about democracy
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
London
-
Terrified witness called father on night of bush party shooting
Braedan Bubb-Clarke told the jury he was 17 years old when he attended the bush party off of Pack Road in southwest London with his friends, including the shooting victim Josue Silva.
-
Developers sell the last privately owned portion of Sifton Bog to UTRCA
Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.
-
Boil water advisory issued in Hanover
According to town officials, this is a precautionary measure is due to an adverse water test result at the water treatment plant.