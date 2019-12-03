WINNIPEG -- Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister is in Winnipeg talking national unity, infrastructure and public safety.

Chrystia Freeland met with Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Winnipeg MP Jim Carr at City Hall on Tuesday.

Bowman said he raised specific infrastructure funding needs including the expensive upgrades for the North End Water Pollution Control Centre and transit.

The Mayor said he also pushed for measures of the Illicit Drug Task Force involving all three levels of government to be implemented.

“I also wanted to underscore how meth is really an issue here in the Prairies and in Winnipeg in particular,” said Bowman

Freeland is also meeting with Premier Brian Pallister.