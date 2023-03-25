Canada's Einarson falls 8-5 to Norway in women's curling world championship semis

SANDVIKEN, Sweden - Canada's Kerri Einarson fell 8-5 to Norway's Marianne Roervik in the world women's curling championship semifinals on Saturday.

Einarson entered the contest having defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 6-4 in extra ends earlier Saturday in a qualification game.

The Canadian rink will face host Sweden in Sunday's bronze-medal game. Sweden dropped an 8-4 decision to Switzerland in the other semifinal.

Down 1-0 following the opening end, Einarson responded with a two-point third end to take the lead. However, Roervik swiftly responded with three in the following end to give Norway a 4-2 edge.

Einarson knotted the contest with a point in each of the next two ends before exchanging singles in the seventh and eighth.

With the score tied at 5-5, Roervik scored three in the ninth to take a considerable advantage before Canada conceded in the final end.

(The Canadian Press)