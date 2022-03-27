Canada's Einarson falls 9-6 to South Korea in women's world curling semifinal

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson throws a stone against Team South Korea at CN Centre during the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Saturday, March 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson throws a stone against Team South Korea at CN Centre during the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Saturday, March 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island