Canada's Einarson falls to U.S. but rebounds with win over Norway at curling worlds

Canada's Skip Kerri Einarson in action during the match between USA and Canada during the round robin session 3 of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP) Canada's Skip Kerri Einarson in action during the match between USA and Canada during the round robin session 3 of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island