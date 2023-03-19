Canada's Einarson falls to U.S. but rebounds with win over Norway at curling worlds

SANDVIKEN, Sweden -- Canada's Kerri Einarson split her round-robin games Sunday at the world women's curling championship.

Einarson dropped an 8-7 decision to American Tabitha Peterson in the morning but rebounded with a 9-6 win over Norway's Marianne Roervik in the late draw.

Peterson made a long straight-back raise takeout for a single in the 10th end for the victory at the Goeransson Arena.

Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris struggled at times against Norway but the skip made a nice tap to the edge of the button in the 10th end.

Norwegian fourth Kristin Skaslien missed a double runback to give Canada (2-1) a steal of three. Norway joined Canada in a five-way tie at 2-1 behind unbeaten Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland (4-0).

Competition continues through March 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2023.