Canada's Einarson wins opening game at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson reacts to her shot while playing Manitoba during the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Einarson has been a force on the Canadian women's curling scene in recent years with four straight national titles - and counting - on her resume.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    KELOWNA, B.C. - Canada's Kerri Einarson opened the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Sunday with a 9-2 rout of Taiwan's Cynthia Lu at the Kelowna Curling Club.

    The event serves as a world championship qualifier for countries outside Europe.

    Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., stole a pair in the fourth end and added a steal of three more points in the fifth to pull away.

    Lu made a single in the sixth end and the teams shook hands after Einarson made a raise takeout for a deuce in the seventh.

    In other early results, South Korea's Eunji Gim beat Mexico's Team Adriana Camarena 10-1, Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa beat New Zealand's Jessica Smith 9-4 and American Tabitha Peterson topped Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 10-4.

    Canada will play Japan in the evening draw.

