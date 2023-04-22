Canada's Jones, Laing open world mixed doubles curling championship with pair of wins

Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing pose with their gold medals and the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship trophy in Sudbury, Ont., in a March 26, 2023, handout photo. Jones and Laing are representing Canada for the first time at the world mixed doubles championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Curling Canada, Duncan Bell, *MANDATORY CREDIT* Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing pose with their gold medals and the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship trophy in Sudbury, Ont., in a March 26, 2023, handout photo. Jones and Laing are representing Canada for the first time at the world mixed doubles championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Curling Canada, Duncan Bell, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs

A team of explorers announced it found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia's largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island