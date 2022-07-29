Canada's National Ukrainian Festival returns to Manitoba

A beloved celebration of Ukrainian culture and heritage is set to return in-person after a three-year pandemic pause.

Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival comes to the Dauphin area this August long weekend.

The three-day festival at the historic Selo Ukrainia site south of Dauphin will feature live Ukrainian music, dancing, authentic Ukrainian food, a children’s play area, an interactive village and a talent competition.

“It's been three years so we're kind of packing three years of festival into one,” said Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival (CNUF) President Kayla Gillis.

Gillis expects thousands to attend this weekend, with this year’s event taking on a new resonance.

“We just want everybody to come out and just take a moment to celebrate our Ukrainian culture. During this difficult time, this past six months, we just want everybody to keep Ukraine in their hearts and just to make sure to let them all know that we are praying for them there,” Gillis said.

“We do have some Ukrainian families joining us that just came over from Ukraine to the Parklands here. So we're very happy that they could join us here.”

Tickets are available at the gate. A full schedule of events can be found on the CNUF’s website.

- With files from CTV's Nicole Dubé