WINNIPEG -- Some of Canada's best dock diving canines were in Manitoba this weekend, competing to become the country's top diving dog.

The North America Diving Dogs Canadian Regionals were held this weekend at the Dog Dock on the Bay in St. Andrews, Man.

Close to 30 dogs from across Canada came out to participate in the sport which measures the height and distance of a dog diving off a dock.

"It was amazing," Megan-Rai Ferguson, the director of North American Diving Dogs for Canada, told CTV News.

"It was a great day. It was perfect for dog jumping weather."

The two-day competition had canines of all shapes and sizes compete in different events, including distance, height, the hydro dash, and handling, among others.

North America Diving Dogs usually holds a national showcase, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large show was not able to happen.

"We have done regional events so that people can get out with their dogs and we can celebrate the area's top dogs," Ferguson said.

She said anyone can get involved in the sport, though Ferguson said dog owners should make sure their dogs know the basics before they take a leap from the dock.

"We always assume dogs know how but most dogs don't. So we teach a lot of dogs just to swim."

Ferguson said Dog Dock on the Bay operates from May to September and offers classes and pool time rentals to dog owners to work on the sport.

"The sport is pretty much for every dog and every person," she said. "Little dogs up to big dogs can participate."