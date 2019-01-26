

CTV Winnipeg





People concerned with Canada’s response to a political crisis unfolding in Venezuela braved the cold to demonstrate at Portage and Main Saturday.

A small group of just over a dozen people waved signs at drivers, with slogans like “No Coup!” and “Canada, hands off Venezuela.”

Canada has joined a group of allies in recognizing Juan Guaido has the country’s leader, branding President Nicolas Maduro as a dictator who stole an election.

Radhika Desai is with a group called the Venezuela Peace Committee. At the Winnipeg protest, she told CTV News she’s very concerned with the stance Canada has taken.

“We feel this is a profoundly illegal act, we don’t think a country like ours should be going into it. We pride ourselves on having a good record on such matters and international relations,” said Desai, encouraging those who agree to make their voices heard to the Canadian government.

“The world is not united on this matter,” she said.

“We want to get across a message that Canada, America and all the other countries that are taking this position must respect the sovereignty of countries, they cannot interfere in the internal affairs of countries,” she said.

READ MORE:

Quiet Canadian diplomacy helped Guaido's anti-Maduro movement in Venezuela

U.S. urges all nations to end Venezuela's 'nightmare'

Canada is a member of the Lima Group, which includes more than a dozen countries who reject the legitimacy of Maduro’s election victory in May 2018. The Prime Minister’s Office said while leaders in the United States have also denounced Maduro, the U.S. is not part of the coalition.

Cuba, Russia and China support Maduro’s presidency.

-With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press