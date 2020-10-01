WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a homicide back in July.

On July 21, 2020, police responded to a shooting on the street in the 1000 block of Main Street, at around 5:45 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two days later, on July 23, he died from his injuries. The man was identified as Cody Alexander Sleigh, 31.

Police said he was originally from B.C., but had been living in Winnipeg when he died.

On Sept. 7, Winnipeg police, with the assistance of Williams Lake RCMP arrested Kleon Cassidy Pop, 32. He was arrested in Williams Lake, B.C., and taken back to Winnipeg. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police are now looking for a second suspect.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Dyllan Petrin, 19, and he is wanted for first-degree murder.

Petrin is described as five foot five with a medium build. Police said he has a tattoo on his forearm and Chinese characters tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police believe he is living in the south-central area of B.C.

Winnipeg police said Petrin is considered to be armed and dangerous and people should not approach him.

If anyone has information about where Petrin might be, they are asked to call homicide investigators at 1-204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

If people living in B.C. have information, they are asked to call their local police service.

The charges against Pop and Petrin have not been tested in court.