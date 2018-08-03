

CTV Winnipeg





Organized crime investigators with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a man wanted on a parole warrant.

Police said 35-year-old Stephen Michael Konowalchuk’s statutory release was suspended and a Canada wide warrant was issued July 3.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him.

Konowalchuk is described as being five feet 11 inches tall with a heavy build, weighing about 293 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911, and those with other information that may be helpful are asked to contact police at 204-986-6222 or call Crime Stoppers.